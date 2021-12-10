Adaptive US Launches Preparatory Products for the IIBA-CPOA Certification
Adaptive US has released various Preparatory Products for professionals aiming to become IIBA-CPOA certified.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive US is happy to announce the release of preparatory products for the most recently launched product ownership certification from IIBA, Certificate in Product Ownership Analysis.
IIBA's Product Ownership Analysis Certification Program recognizes the integration of Business Analysis and Product Ownership with an Agile mindset to maximize value. The certification is aimed at Bussiness Analysis professionals working in the product ownership domain to acquire essential concepts needed to navigate the challenges associated with creating successful products. The IIBA-CPOA is a foundational-level certification and a competency-based exam.
Adaptive US, being the world's leading BA skills development organization, has released various products- Study Guide, Question Bank, Self Study Material, and Training for this latest certification launched by IIBA. Adaptive US aims to help business analysts and new Product Owners learn all the skills to perform their job efficiently and confidently.
"We are happy to launch the products and training for the IIBA-CPOA certification," said Ananya Pani, Global Sales & Marketing Head at Adaptive US. "Adaptive has always been at the forefront when it comes to providing study aids and training to IIBA Certification aspirants, and this is one more progressive initiative on the same lines. In fact, 3 of Adaptive's faculty, LN Mishra, Lora McCoy & Tom Tomasovic, are among the first 200 CPOA's in the world."
About Adaptive US
Adaptive US was founded to assist business analysts in their skill development journey and help them unleash their true potential and leverage it to achieve their dream career. It's backed by a team of professionals regarded as thought leaders and trendsetters globally in this domain.
It is one of the world's top IIBA training organizations, maintaining an incredible 97% success rate for students. We have helped 5000+ students with upskilling and 1100+ to complete their IIBA certification goal. Adaptive US provides certification training and learning resources for the most popular international certifications in the Business Analysis domain.
Adaptive US is the only training organization to offer its students a success guarantee and money-back guarantee.
