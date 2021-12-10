The Work App Takes Mental Health Support Digital
Tepia Co releases the latest version of The Work app, which digitizes Byron Katie's award-winning mindfulness programme.COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tepia Co, a software company based out of Orange County specialising in mobile apps, has released the latest version of Byron Katie’s The Work app.
The Work, a mental health support exercise with an emphasis on meditation and psychological exploration, is Byron Katie’s award-winning mindfulness programme. With over 35 years of experience, Byron Katie has used The Work to help thousands of her followers isolate and understand stressful thoughts.
By digitizing the process, the app encourages users to really focus on completing the exercises created by Byron Katie. By allowing for auto-completion of the worksheets, the Work app can help people who are struggling to follow the programme. It can also help people cross-reference with previously completed exercises. Additionally, the app does not allow for off-site storage in the interests of security in order to create an intimate environment to encourage full disclosure.
On iOS, the Work app consistently sees over 600 downloads every month, making it the 34th ranked iOS health and fitness app available. On the Android Play store, the app saw over five thousand downloads and in total, there have been over 70,000 downloads of the app since Tepia Co released it.
Tepia Co. worked with Byron Katie and her team to programme a low-cost, custom-built app that digitises the process of going through the worksheets available for free on the website, with an emphasis on accessibility and understanding. The Work app was created to increase the accountability of users who want to complete the programme but struggle to find a time and a place to sit and work through the exercises.
The helpful possibilities of tech
Technology is widely considered to have some harmful effects on mental health. With The Work app, Tepia Co endeavoured to combine the possibilities of technology with a positive effect on mental health.
Tepia Co have worked on other mental health apps in the past, including Subtle Alliance, a HIPAA compliant accountability app developed to help clients transition from residential treatment for Substance Use Disorder into aftercare.
Their focus is always to push forward the positive aspects of tech to create supportive applications that keep users protected and happy, and encourages them to take greater control of their experiences online.
About Tepia Co
Tepia Co. is a custom software company that creates user-friendly, economical solutions. With a focus on long-term relationships and collaboration, Tepia Co works with offshore contractors, local contractors, employees, and remote workers to develop quick solutions to problems within client budget and requirements. They have a five star rating on Yelp, Clutch, and Google, and their customer service has been described as “exemplary” and “exceed expectations.”
