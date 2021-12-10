TeamUp Releases 2022 Fitness Trends Business Owners Need to Know About
Ahead of the new year, TeamUp fitness management software has revealed their predicted 2022 fitness trends that all fitness business owners need to know about.PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members across the fitness industry always look forward to the start of the new year. It marks the beginning of new goals, upcoming events, and fitness trends that will set the tone for how the year may or may not go. While the past couple of years has caused a major disruption, to put it lightly, in how things typically go for the fitness industry, 2022 stands to provide a bit more of a return to normalcy strengthened by the new learnings and advancements we have gathered in 2020 and 2021.
To celebrate the excitement of a new period for the global fitness community, TeamUp fitness management software has released its predicted 2022 fitness trends fitness business owners need to know about. From incorporating a stronger emphasis on the importance of mental health to the tech that can help coaches and trainers run their businesses, these trends can guide business owners to redefine and reprioritize their customer journey to provide a safer and better space for their members. Here are the top expected trends the industry will see this year.
1. Gym and studio members will choose small group personal training over a commercial gym environment.
The one on one personalisation that a personal training or small group gym can offer members means a quick path to achieving goals and more comfortability as people regain their confidence. The desire to get in and get out that can come with a larger gym facility minimises when a member feels like they are walking into a home away from home. One of TeamUp's biggest feature releases of the year was its On Demand Library, which customers voted for as their favourite new feature of the year.
2. Mental health will be talked about more, but it won't always be a smooth conversation.
Most media outlets have really sold their audiences on the idea that getting back into the real world is what will save their mental health, yet constantly draw attention to the dangers and worst-case scenarios that can ensue when leaving isolation. Fitness businesses would do well to encourage their clients to return to their facilities while supporting their mental health by providing concrete tools and resources that can eliminate their own and shared fears.
3. People are hesitant, but hybrid in-person and online classes are here to stay.
Gym and studio owners used online classes and on-demand content to stay connected with their members over lockdowns, but found that thanks to management systems that made it easy to deliver a hybrid service, it was worthwhile to offer online and in-person fitness side by side. As we head into the near year all signs point to this delivery gaining popularity as customers have come to enjoy the flexibility that a dual-service membership offers.
The industry can also expect to see these trends emerging:
Fitness facilities becoming the epicentre of socialisation. Customers who return to their gym setting will be seeking more comfort and assurance than ever from their peers and trainers.
Customers who have gotten used to working out alone with the help of apps and tech such as Peloton, The Mirror, and Apple watches are sick of being stuck inside and will switch up their routines opting for outdoor exercise or the gym.
Outdoor classes and fitness will blend exercise and mental health, giving more value to the benefits of working out in nature.
Fast 20-30 minute Tabata and HIIT style classes will dominate the traditional class setting, both due to the quick timing and fast results.
The safety and security of customers and members will be more of a priority than ever even with the return to lesser restrictions and regulations. Consumers will be paying attention to the facilities that continue to prioritize their safety and health.
In-company wellness will be a huge incentive to get people to return to the office. Business corporations want their employees to return and including fitness, health, and wellness benefits will be implemented to encourage their return.
A well-rounded holistic approach to fitness, health, and wellness will attract more consumers. Exercise won't be the only element consumers take into consideration when shopping for new gyms, studios, and ways to achieve their goals.
What we are all certain of is that no one wants another lockdown. Taking these trends and what fitness consumers need to feel safe into account is the quickest way to gain the trust and loyalty of new, existing, and potential members, alongside building the fitness community to an even better state than it was in prior to the pandemic.
According to TeamUp's Director of Marketing Tim Green, "The fitness industry isn't just reviving, but revitalising. We have found new ways to innovate, improve, and deliver services unlike ever before. Gym owners have had the time to take a step back and 2022 will be the year for full-on implementation, action, and growth."
