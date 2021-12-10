Cloud Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook 2027 - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast

AMR Logo

The global cloud AI market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increasing adoption rate of cloud-based services.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for intelligent virtual assistants, adoption of AI to improve customer service and growth in big data are the major factors driving the growth of the cloud artificial intelligence market during the forecast period. However, a limited number of AI experts can hamper market growth to a certain extent. Contrarily, the rise in need to improve operational efficiency in the manufacturing industry and the increase in adoption of cloud-based applications and services among various industries is the opportunity factors of the global market.

Digital infrastructure is witnessing colossal adoption at an unprecedentedly rapid pace, and the trend is estimated to grow at a liner rate. Automation of services has chosen the fastest pace, giving users the much-required facility to fulfill their regular tasks. The support services industry is gaining high momentum due to the ongoing disruption of Artificial Intelligence as a technological revolution that has taken almost every business industry by its advancements.

AI powered digital solutions are set up to improve every aspect of business including brand reputation, online customer experience, loyalty, preventive assistance and even production of revenue streams. In January 2017, Google, Inc. launched its Cloud AutoML. It utilizes Google’s Cloud Vision application programming interface and Cloud machine learning engine service.

AutoML is used by several leading companies, such as Urban Outfitters and Disney. It is making shopping and search on their specific websites more relevant. It also supports image recognition that allows consumers to drag the images and instruct their systems to recognize those on Google cloud.

Currently, every organization is on verge to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) applications to gain positive revenue impact in their businesses. This has driven the need for AI experts to help them make their vision a reality. One report suggested there about 300,000 AI professionals worldwide, in spite of the fact that there are a large number of jobs accessible.

While these are unpredictable figures, the competitive wages & benefits packages and the hostile recruiting tactics rolled out by firms to recruit AI talent would suggest the supply of AI talent is nowhere near matching up to the demand.

As the democratization of deep earning and AI applications provide an opportunity for tech giants but are now feasible for small- and medium-sized businesses—the demand for AI experts to do the work has expanded as well.

The other reason for AI skills crisis is that our academic and training programs are not updated to meet new discoveries and pace of innovation with AI. Not only do AI professionals need official training, they need hands-on understanding. Therefore, the insufficiency of experienced AI experts for leadership roles required by organizations who are just beginning to adopt AI strategies into their operations is a restraint of the market.

Major players analyzed include Apple Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, IP soft, Intel Corporation, MicroStrategy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., and Verint Systems Inc.,

Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Artificial Intelligence Market:

• Organizations are hereby encouraged to sensitize their employees around information security outside of the office space. Working from public spaces should be restricted and organization should utilize technologies that ensure confidential information to remain secure on these devices in the case of theft or damage.

• Organization’s should take proactive steps by advising their staff and customers to be more vigilant and cautious especially when opening links, emails or documents related to the subject COVID-19. Organizations should ensure their detection and alerting capabilities are functional while keeping an eye on the impact of having many remote workers.

• Google, Inc. is using its database services to spread awareness by mailing about the pandemic precautions to be taken for every user via its application Gmail.

• Gmail which is a part of cloud database market is playing a vital role for providing information regarding COVID - 19.

