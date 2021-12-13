Pakistani Women-Led Digital Marketing Agency Wins Awards Internationally

The SquarePeg has won the International Clutch Award twice for being the top B2B Company in Pakistan as well as The LUX Global Hospitality Award in South Asia!

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, December 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SquarePeg is a digital inbound marketing company that in a span of 1.5 years has won the International Clutch Award twice for being the top B2B Company in Pakistan and for specializing in providing top-shelf help and devising flexible and sustainable digital solutions. Founded by two uniquely different individuals with a common vision of moving beyond traditional marketing practices to rather creating stories and experiences that are real, distinctive and long-lasting, The SquarePeg is set to break all conventional norms of not only the digital marketing agencies in South Asia but also societal expectations of working women in a marketing industry.The unruly, unconventional, and rebellious yet still loveable brainchild of these two diversely gifted women, The SquarePeg has been ranked in the top 5 digital marketing agencies in Islamabad by Sortlist and in the top 30 out of 100 digital marketing agencies of Pakistan by the Manifest List. In 2021, the company’s website which is unconventionally bright and in-your-face was ranked in the 20 best digital marketing agencies websites by Priority Pixels UK, being the only one from South Asia and has won The LUX Global Hospitality Award awarded to the agency as the Best Emerging Hospitality Digital Marketing Agency of South Asia! The company prides itself on telling a brand story in the most innovative, loud, and unique manner that not only guarantees recognition for the brand but also converts leads into real customers.Zunaira Omar and Maliha Safiullah, the co-founders of The SquarePeg created the company in March 2020 after a year-long struggle of identifying market gaps, recruiting the best-fit resources for their team, crafting a plan and goals for their company and the different line of work they envisioned doing in an already well-established digital media market.Establishing themselves in an industry that is dominated and governed by men in a country where working women make only a small portion of the workforce, the co-founders were determined from the get go to make a difference. Having worked for international companies, they wanted to bring their international experience locally which meant that even within the company and their teammates they intended to inculcate unconventional practices that would keep the creative passion alive while also generating maximum productivity.Zunaira Omar, a brilliant tech-savy software engineer set out to acquire an MBA after a hiatus of 15 years from education while also breathing life into the concept that was The SquarePeg. While she juggled her education and her startup, she was running around after her two boys and ensuring her home-life would not be affected by all that she had on her plate. “It’s never too late to start living out your dream – all you need is to believe that you can adorn as many roles as you so wish to even if everything around you screams out that you can only fit in one.”In the same spirit, Maliha Safiullah decided to make it a new norm to bring her infant baby to work having decided that women in South Asia are resigned to their life of domestic duty once married and especially after having a child. Taking a child to client meetings, attending meetings with a child hanging by her shoulder and creating a little office space for him as he watches his mother work would raise eyebrows in any corporate setup but The SquarePeg is breaking this cultural norm and somehow, not apologizing for having a baby in an office space has resulted in no one questioning the practice either. “It hasn’t been easy, but nothing ever is. The SquarePeg is not just a marketing agency – we see ourselves as a women-led venture that has quality as its primary differentiator and that will inculcate working practices that make life easier for women who want to do more for themselves and are simply dismissed because of their family/social situations. This is just the start for us.”The SquarePeg has faced multiple challenges that are not gender-specific, the biggest challenges they faced were initially finding the right resources that aligned with their company’s vision followed closely by the challenge of convincing local clients about the most fruitful marketing strategy for their brand. The digital media market is an up-and-coming industry and is often misunderstood for being synonymous with creating graphics and buying followers and likes. The company works on providing end-to-end solutions to clients and has worked on taking only a few selected clients that they can provide hands-on focused attention to their entire marketing plan.When employed, The SquarePeg’s marketing strategies and plans for clients have produced beneficial results, and while retaining international clients the company has managed to make a mark in the local digital market as well with high-profile and some notable startups as well. Currently, The SquarePeg is expanding in terms of team and approach and is all set to take on more clients and diversify their profile even further. Furthermore, The SquarePeg is also set to continue its pro-bono work for charitable organizations and individuals when it comes to their digital marketing needs.

