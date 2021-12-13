Incentivate launches Builder - An integrated no-code incentive plan builder
Incentivate announces the launch of Builder, the fully integrated no-code incentive plan builder.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incentivate announces the launch of Builder, the fully integrated no-code incentive plan builder. The all-new builder interface will allow incentive plan administrators to build, configure and modify their own incentive plans using simple, intuitive user interfaces. The user interface is designed to be clean, fresh and clutter-free improving administrator usability several-fold.
Administrators can create their own data tables, build their own jobs and batches, configure web parameter tables that can be used by incentive analysts to tweak the incentive plan on an ongoing basis as well as create various types of incentive curves. The Incentivate builder interface also features native git-based version control, country-level separation for multi-country deployments and period level applicability.
"The world is moving towards no-code solutions and our platform's ease of adoption just multiplied manifold" stated Sujeet Pillai, Chief Technology Officer of Incentivate during the announcement of the launch.
Incentivate is a no-code sales commission automation platform with integrated analytics and reporting features. It caters to a wide variety of industries and different roles that are paid incentives can be automated with help of their tools. An experienced team featuring industry veterans of the sales performance management space handles implementations and deliver as fast as 4 weeks.
Read more about incentivate at https://incentivate.in.
Read more about the feature at https://incentivate.in/land/incentivate-builder-integrated-no-code-incentive-plan-builder/.
