OMG ev cable becomes No. 1 in the Chinese market
OMG ev cable becomes No. 1 in the Chinese market
EV charging cables are used to connect electric vehicle charging devices and charging infrastructure to transmit power to electric vehicles and are equipped with a certain amount of signal lines”CHINA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaking of OMG, many friends are relatively unfamiliar. In fact, everyone in the electric vehicle industry is familiar with its products. OMG focuses on the field of electric vehicle cables and is a rare specialized company in China; it is a patent advantage enterprise in Dongguan, the best electric vehicle cable supplier of the year, and one of the top 100 electric vehicle core components. It is mainly engaged in electric vehicle high-voltage cables and R&D, production and sales of charging cables.
— omg ev cable
Today’s glory is the result of the day and night behind the OMG team. The founder of OMG, Mr. Liu Zhong, graduated from Harbin University of Science and Technology with a major in electrical insulation.
Beginning in 2006, Guangdong OMG Transmission Technology Co., Ltd. was officially registered and established. From the beginning, Liu Zhong believed that the production of safe cables would be the direction of his life. As the founder of the company, he positioned the company’s products. that determine the company’s development prospects have contributed all of their energy. He has been active in various platform organizations in order to seek better development of the company. He has served as the vice chairman of the Guangdong Wire and Cable Association. President of Dongguan Wire and Cable Association, visiting professor of Harbin University of Science and Technology, convener of Harbin University of Science and Technology Wire and Cable Industry Alliance. Chairman Liu Zhong has been studying in this field since graduation. As the leader of the R&D team, he has led the R&D team to jointly develop the fourth generation of OMG products. Currently, he is committed to the new energy vehicle wire and cable materials and advanced wire and cable. Research and development of manufacturing technology. It was also recognized as the "Guangdong New Energy Vehicle Intelligent Electrical Engineering Technology Research Center" by the Guangdong Engineering Technology Research Center.
In the field of wire and cable for new energy vehicles, due to the harsh application environment of cables, electric vehicle cables have very high performance requirements. Liu Zhong and the R&D team have tried new cable materials many times. The brand positioning concept of the company has finally developed a conductive product that meets the electric vehicle. With its soft and excellent product quality, the company has achieved rapid development. In the field of product standards, the electric vehicle high-voltage line products required by OMG's corporate standards can fully meet the requirements of the industry standards and exceed the requirements of the industry standards. OMG resolutely implements corporate standards and only provides customers with safe and high-quality products. What makes OMG proud is that the high-voltage cables for electric vehicles developed by the company are also used in electric ships and military electric tanks. In 2018, OMG electric vehicle charging cables occupied the main domestic market,. In 2021, the company invested in a new Anhui production base to meet the rapid expansion of Ogilvy in the international market.
After years of continuous expansion and improvement, Ogilvy has created value for customers through continuous innovation, in order to achieve the mission of becoming a respected international enterprise in the field of new energy electric vehicles.
leo@Omigr.com
leo
OMG