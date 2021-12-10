Postal Services Market Adopts Data Analytics To Gain And Retain Customers

Postal Services Market Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Postal Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Postal Services Market Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Postal operators have started adopting data analytics to explore new ways to increase mail volumes, retain their existing customers and also attract new customers. With the existing database of customers, the operators are applying analytics to gain deep insights on customer needs and drive value. For instance, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is applying predictive analytics to analyze customer behavior and identify customers that use less mail services. Retention campaigns are being used to address the customers that are using less mail services and these campaigns have been successful in stemming volume decline.

Post offices are increasingly launching mobile applications that provide additional services to customers. These mobile applications allow users to find a postal code, calculate the shipping cost, manage parcel pickup, give product information, locate a post office or postal drop off box, track the delivery status of a product, order picture postage with your photo and even play interactive stamp games. For instance, the Swiss Post’s app allows people to do much of the above but also handle payments and account queries via Post-Finance mobile application.

Using drones for delivery of mails and parcels is a driving factor in this sector as drone can provide contact less delivery which is likely to attract customers in the current COVID-19 pandemic and is likely to be adopted in the future. Drones can be used to deliver urgent mails and parcels to remote areas. Delivery of mails and parcels by drones is in testing stage and is subjected to safety regulations, high operational costs and limited carrying capacity.

Major players covered in the global postal services industry are United States Postal Service, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Le Groupe La Poste, Royal Mail Group Limited, Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

The global postal services market size reached a value of $193.25 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -7.34%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to reach $205.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1.2%, and $214.65 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 0.9%.

TBRC’s postal services market report can be segmented by type into express postal services, standard postal services.

Postal Services Market - By Type (Express Postal Services, Standard Postal Services) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Postal Services Market Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides postal services market overview, forecast postal services market size and growth for the whole market, postal services market segments, and geographies, postal services market trends, postal services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

