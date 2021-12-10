Scripophily.com Buys and Sells Paper United States Government Treasury Bonds, Bearer Bonds and Savings Bonds

Defense Savings Bond Standard Oil Trust Stock Certificate signed by John D. Rockefeller RM Smythe Since 1880

United States Government no longer issues paper bond certificates which makes them valuable as a collectible vs. redeeming them with the United States Treasury.

Framed old stock and bond certificates make beautiful historical financial artwork for offices and homes.” — Bob Kerstein, Founder Scripophily.com

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scripophily.com ®, the Internet’s largest buyer and seller of collectible stock and bond certificates, buys and sells United States Government issued Bearer Bonds, Treasury Bonds, Liberty Bonds and Savings Bonds. These bonds have been issued during periods of high and low inflation, world wars, stock market crashes and other unique periods of United States History.

“Paper Government Bonds are becoming highly collectible since the U.S. Treasury is no longer issuing them in paper form. Most paper bonds have been cashed in and destroyed, which can make the surviving bonds more valuable than if they were currently redeemed,” said Bob Kerstein, CEO of Scripophily.com. “This is particularly the case for government issued bearer bonds since they no longer accrue interest and most of them have been redeemed” Kerstein added.

A bearer bond is a debt security issued by the government which was unregistered meaning that no records were kept of the owner or the transactions involving ownership. Whoever physically holds the paper on which the bond is issued owns the instrument and its value. This operates very similar to how paper currency works. Since these type of bonds no longer earn interest, most were redeemed which makes the remaining outstanding bonds scarcer and more collectible.

A registered bond debt instrument whose owner is registered with the bond's issuer and their owner's name is printed on the face of the bond. U.S. Savings Bonds are an example of this type of bond. Most registered bonds are now tracked electronically, using computers to record owners' information. Although paper registered bonds are typically not a collectible as bearer bonds, they still can have value if they are unique and rare.

Stock certificates are collected and given as gifts because of their historical significance, beauty and artwork, autographs, notoriety, as well as many other factors. The supply of new certificates reaching the collector market has been substantially reduced due to changes in state laws and stock exchanges rules. Many companies are no longer required to issue physical stock and bond certificates, a process called “dematerialization.”

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Scripophily.com - The Gift of History is the Internet's leading buyer and seller of collectible stock and bond certificates and has items on loan for display in the Smithsonian's Museum of Financial History in New York. Our company has been featured on CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, Nightline, Today Show, Baltimore Sun, and Washington Post and in many other media publications. The company also offers the World’s #1 old stock research service at OldCompany.com and offers high resolution scans for publications. Scripophily.com has over 17,500 selections on its website.

Scripophily.com /Old Company Research Service, founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the successor company to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services.

For more information on Scripophily.com®, visit http://www.scripophily.com, http://www.oldcompany.com, http://www.scripophily.net, http://www.rmsmythe.com or call 1-703-787-3552.

