Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B3007046
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/09/2021 at 1422 approximately hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Raven Rock Road - Arlington, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Richard McCarty
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the aforementioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle complaint on Vermont Route 7A in the Town of Arlington. Troopers responded to the nearby location and located the vehicle of interest on Raven Rock Road in the Town of Arlington. Based on the complainant information, a traffic stop was initiated on the motor vehicle from a community caretaking perspective. While talking with the operator, several indicators of impairment were observed. The operator of the vehicle was subsequently screened for suspicion of driving under the influence. McCarty, 57, was ultimately arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and/or drugs. McCarty was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing without incident. McCarty was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 27th, 2021 at 8:15 A.M.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.