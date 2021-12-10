Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B3007046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2021 at 1422 approximately hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Raven Rock Road - Arlington, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Richard McCarty

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the aforementioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle complaint on Vermont Route 7A in the Town of Arlington. Troopers responded to the nearby location and located the vehicle of interest on Raven Rock Road in the Town of Arlington. Based on the complainant information, a traffic stop was initiated on the motor vehicle from a community caretaking perspective. While talking with the operator, several indicators of impairment were observed. The operator of the vehicle was subsequently screened for suspicion of driving under the influence. McCarty, 57, was ultimately arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and/or drugs. McCarty was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing without incident. McCarty was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 27th, 2021 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.