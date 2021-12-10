Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,394 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B3007046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                             

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2021 at 1422 approximately hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Raven Rock Road - Arlington, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Richard McCarty                                                

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the aforementioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle complaint on Vermont Route 7A in the Town of Arlington. Troopers responded to the nearby location and located the vehicle of interest on Raven Rock Road in the Town of Arlington. Based on the complainant information, a traffic stop was initiated on the motor vehicle from a community caretaking perspective. While talking with the operator, several indicators of impairment were observed. The operator of the vehicle was subsequently screened for suspicion of driving under the influence. McCarty, 57, was ultimately arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and/or drugs. McCarty was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing without incident. McCarty was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 27th, 2021 at 8:15 A.M.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.