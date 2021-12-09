Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Protecting Our Democracy Act

“I was proud to bring the Protecting Our Democracy Act to the Floor today and vote for its passage, and I thank Chairman Schiff for his work championing these reforms to safeguard our democratic institutions. The United States is, without question, the world’s greatest democracy, but it is not immune to challenges. Rampant abuses of power by the previous administration exposed weakness in our democratic institutions that must be addressed. It is essential that we place guardrails on our democracy so that, in the future, those who would exploit those weaknesses for personal gain or aggrandizement of power cannot succeed.

“This legislation will insulate those institutions and protect our republican form of government by restoring the balance between the co-equal branches under our Constitution. I am glad that it includes stronger protections for whistleblowers, which complements the change we made to House Rules in January to ensure that Members protect the identity of whistleblowers who come forward to Congress. This bill also ensures the independence of inspectors-general, an effort that goes hand-in-hand with legislation I introduced in the House earlier this year, and which the House passed in June, to strengthen their ability to conduct oversight free from interference. The Protecting Our Democracy Act also clarifies that presidents can be held accountable for criminal conduct, sending an unmistakable message that no one in our country is above the law.

“We must ensure that the openness of our democracy cannot be exploited by demagogues seeking power, and corruption must not be allowed to corrode the foundations of our Constitutional republic of laws. The Protecting Our Democracy Act represents a return to the principles on which our democratic institutions were built: justice, fairness, accountability, service to our nation – and not service to oneself. I hope the Senate will join us in passing this legislation, which will help us build a stronger democracy and a more perfect union.”