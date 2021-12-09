Statewide Remote Work Survey

Building upon the state’s Remote Work Demonstration Project , DBEDT has contracted Anthology Research to conduct a statewide survey to examine the characteristics of Hawai‘i’s remote workforce, in order to better understand and address Hawai‘i’s changing economic landscape.

Anthology will randomly select residents and businesses across the state and contact them to complete the survey over the telephone, email, and mail. If you are contacted through any of these modes, DBEDT asks you to kindly respond and provide your important and valued feedback by taking the time to complete this survey. To ensure reliable results, only those who are randomly selected will be eligible to participate in the survey. Your participation in the survey will help to ensure a robust representative sample to study for this important topic.

For more information, see the FAQs below.