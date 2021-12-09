Statewide Remote Work Survey
Anthology will randomly select residents and businesses across the state and contact them to complete the survey over the telephone, email, and mail. If you are contacted through any of these modes, DBEDT asks you to kindly respond and provide your important and valued feedback by taking the time to complete this survey. To ensure reliable results, only those who are randomly selected will be eligible to participate in the survey. Your participation in the survey will help to ensure a robust representative sample to study for this important topic.
For more information, see the FAQs below.
Q: Why are you doing this survey?
A: The purpose of this survey is to examine the characteristics of Hawai‘i’s remote workforce, in order to better understand and address Hawai‘i’s changing economic landscape for both employees and employers. The results of this survey will help shape state programs and policies pertaining to the remote work marketplace by understanding current remote practices and future plans, capacity, benefits and challenges, and interest levels from the perspective of both Hawaii’s employees and employers.
Q: Who will see my answers? / What will you do with my information and responses?
A: Anthology Research, a professional market research firm located in Hawai‘i, will compile all responses from mailed, online and telephone surveys, and provide an anonymized report for DBEDT. Your personal information will NOT be connected to your responses and NO personal information or data will be shared with any third party. Once the incentive winners are drawn, all other personal or contact information will be destroyed. It will not be given, transferred, or sold to anyone or any company, or used for any other purpose.
Q: How long will this survey take to complete?
A: This survey is estimated to take under 10 minutes.
Q: I am a visitor / not a full time Hawai‘i resident, but I received this survey at the address where I’m staying. Should I complete it?
A: No, the survey is intended for fulltime Hawai‘i residents only. If there is a Hawai‘i resident in your household, they may complete the survey. Otherwise, you may ignore the invitation.
Q: What will you do with my personal information if I fill out the incentive entry card for the e-gift card drawing?
A: No personal information will be connected to individual responses, and your data will not be shared with any third party. This information will only be used to contact you if you are chosen as the winner of one of the e-gift cards. Once the winners are drawn, all other personal or contact information will be destroyed. It will not be given, transferred, or sold to anyone or any company, or used for any other purpose.
Q: Will I be receiving phone calls to complete the survey?
A: If you received an email, physical mailing, or initial phone call, and you have not yet completed your survey, you may receive a follow up call to complete the survey.
Q: I heard about this survey but didn’t get one in the mail, can I fill one out?
A: This survey is being distributed to a random sample of Hawai‘i residents and businesses. Therefore, we cannot select additional individuals, outside of the random sample, to participate in completing a survey.
Q: I lost the return envelope, where do I send back the survey?
A: Please return the completed survey to Anthology Research, Attn: Remote Work Survey, 1003 Bishop St #900, Honolulu, HI 96813.
Q: I accidently threw away the survey I got in the mail (and the ID number), can I get another copy sent to me?
A: Yes, please contact Anthology Research at (808) 544-3024 or email them at surveys@anthologygroup.com and provide the mailing address where you received the survey.
Q: I got the survey in the mail, when do I have to mail it back?
A: Please mail your completed paper survey back as soon as possible.
Q: I already completed the survey, why am I still receiving reminders about it?
A: Thank you for completing the survey. There are a few reasons that could explain why you received a reminder in the mail after you responded. The latest reminder may have been sent before your response was received. Also, if the unique identification code on your survey was damaged or removed, the survey administrator, Anthology Research, may not be able to tell that your survey was received. Rest assured that if you completed the card for the incentive drawing, you will be included.
Q: What personal information will I need to provide?
A: If you enter to win the e-gift card drawing, you will be required to enter your name and contact information. However, no personal information will be connected to individual responses and this information will only be used to contact you if you are chosen as the winner of one of the e-gift cards. You will never be asked for your Social Security Number (SSN) or credit card information.
Q: How will you choose the e-gift card drawing winners? How will winners be notified? Will you announce the names of the winners publicly?
A: Once all valid drawing forms are received, the survey administrator, Anthology Research, will select a pre-determined number of entries at random. Winners will be contacted using the contact information they provided on the incentive entry card. The names of the winners will not be publicly released to protect their privacy.