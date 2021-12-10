Baker-Polito Administration Honors Veterans’ Service to Our Nation at Veterans Day Ceremony 

Boston — Today, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, and Department of Veterans’ Services Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe held a Veterans Day ceremony to honor and pay tribute to all those who have served and continue to serve our nation. They were joined by City of Boston Veterans Commissioner Robert Santiago, keynote speaker Colonel Katrina Stephens, Commander, 66th Air Base Group, Hanscom Air Force Base, veterans, active military, clergy, and musical performers from across the Commonwealth to commemorate Veterans Day at an in-person gathering at Faneuil Hall.

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Enoch Woodhouse, Jr., one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, America’s first all-Black combat flying unit which flew during World War II, was honored at the ceremony for his outstanding military service and community engagement. “Veterans Day is one of our most important days commemorating the sacrifice and service of Americans that serve in all of our armed forces,” said Lieutenant Colonel Woodhouse.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity for us to reflect on the individual and collective acts of courage shown by the men and women who serve to protect the freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We owe them a debt of gratitude for dedication to our nation and for their incredible bravery.”

“Today we celebrate the service and sacrifice of those who have served our Commonwealth and nation and honor the memories of those that we have lost,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “The spirit of Veterans Day is embodied in the valor and courage displayed by our brave men and women who serve our great nation each and every day.”

“Massachusetts is proud to support the service men and women who bear the visible and invisible wounds of war with a strong support system and safety net in place across our state,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “We are grateful for their bravery and selflessness and today we honor the sacrifice our veterans have made.”

“Today’s ceremony is one way we can say thank you to my fellow brothers and sisters in service for defending our freedom,” said Veterans’ Services Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe, a 30-year veteran of the Massachusetts National Guard. “They stood up and swore to defend our people and our ideals, because we know that freedom is not free. We salute and thank all veterans for their selfless commitment to preserving our American ideals of freedom and peace.”

“It is my distinct honor and privilege to say ‘thank you’ to all of America's veterans. Men and women who have made it possible for me to serve, and to recognize that the strength of the Armed Forces is seen in all those who have worn and continue to wear the uniform,” said Colonel Katrina Stephens, Commander, 66th Air Base Group, Hanscom Air Force Base. “Veterans Day is a wonderful opportunity to reflect, remember, and honor all veterans who have had a significant role in shaping America’s past, our present and undoubtedly, our future.”

###