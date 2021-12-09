Managed Service Provider Henson Group Receives Seal of Approval with Two Certifications
International Organization for Standardization certifications recognize Henson Group’s continuous improvement and services it provides to clientsMIAMI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed service provider (MSP) Henson Group is proud to announce it recently received two ISO certifications, the ISO 9001 and the ISO 27001. ISO certification is a seal of approval from a third-party body according to international standards developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization.
ISO certifications are used by organizations to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements and to demonstrate continuous improvement. For some industries, certification is a legal or contractual requirement.
ISO 9001 is among ISO’s best-known standards and it defines the criteria for meeting a number of quality management principles. It helps businesses and organizations be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction.
The ISO 9001 standard specifies the requirements for an organization to demonstrate that an effective quality management system is in place and that it consistently provides quality-driven products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. Achieving an ISO 9001 certification is a demonstration of an organization’s sound quality process, while taking into consideration the environment for customer focus on quality, infrastructure, design and development of products and services.
“ISO 9001 is the world’s most recognized quality management system (QMS) standard. We at Henson Group aim to help organizations meet the needs of their customers and stakeholders more effectively. We have achieved this by building a framework that ensures consistent quality in the delivery of the services we offer. The ISO 9001 standard is based on seven quality management principles – customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making and relationship management, including having a strong customer focus, the involvement of top management and a drive for continual improvement,” said Director of Process Improvement Kapil Kataria.
The ISO 27001 is the internationally recognized standard that guides an organization to implement and maintain an effective information security management system. If an organization achieves a 27001 certification, it has demonstrated the ability to effectively manage information security risks by implementing an information security management system.
The ISO 27001 standard was originally published jointly by the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission in 2005 and revised in 2013.
“These certifications demonstrate that we have the expertise to deliver digital solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations,” said Varinder Singh Vashisht, Henson Group’s director of managed services. “In a time when cybersecurity is top of mind for all companies, the ISO 27001 certification is especially important because it means Henson Group has been recognized for providing state-of-the art cybersecurity measures. And with the average cost of a data breach costing more than $5 million, having a cybersecurity program in place is more important than ever.”
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact – they can’t imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
