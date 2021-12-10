COMMUNITY LEADER STEPHANIE BAZAN ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 5

Stephanie Bazan

A working mom and native Austinite, Bazan is running to address inequities, focus on families, manage growth and promote affordability.

AUSTIN, TX, US, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Bazan, long-time community leader and local marketing and communications executive, announced today that she is running for Austin City Council, District 5, (South Austin), the seat currently held by Ann Kitchen, whose term ends in 2022. A working mom and native Austinite, Bazan is running to address inequities, focus on families, manage growth and promote affordability.

“I’m running for Austin City Council District 5 because I care deeply about the future of our city, and I want to create inclusive solutions to ensure that, as our city continues to grow, it remains a place for everyone. I want to amplify the voices of South Austinites and address affordability, so families can remain in this vibrant city, and ALL our neighbors can thrive.”

A resident of District 5 for over a decade, where she lives with her husband Matt Abbott, an educator, and their two children, Bazan has a deep understanding of the issues and opportunities facing the City of Austin and her neighbors. Currently the Chief Communications Officer for the law firm Schulman, Lopez, Hoffer & Adelstein, Bazan has been a communications professional for more than fifteen years. She previously served as the Director of Communications & Programs for the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where she advocated for small and minority owned businesses and positively impacted the lives of many leaders through her elevation of the nationally ranked Hispanic Austin Leadership program.

Early in her career, Bazan served as Marketing Director for LifeWorks, a non-profit dedicated to ending youth homelessness. She later taught at St Edward’s University, her alma mater, where she further lived out the university’s mission of analyzing problems, proposing solutions, and acting on her responsibility to the community.

“Austin is consistently listed as one of the top cities in the country, and as a life-long Austinite, I am very proud of that distinction. However, I believe that Austin only works for all of us when it works for each of us,” said Bazan. “Throughout my career I have brought people together to solve complex issues, and as District 5’s city council member, I will dedicate myself to working with neighbors and leaders throughout our community to make Austin a city we can ALL enjoy.”

A member of the Limon family, Bazan’s Austin roots and commitment to service are strong. She serves in a leadership capacity on numerous boards for Austin-based non-profit agencies, and volunteers for organizations related to youth and education. She is on the Steering Committee of the Austin Community Foundation Hispanic Impact Fund. Stephanie also serves on the board of The Junior League of Austin (JLA), a non-profit of 2500 dynamic women. She is a graduate of Leadership Austin, past president of the St. Edward’s University Alumni Association, chapter member of the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas and the LBJ Future Forum, a public policy discussion forum.

Bazan is a first-generation college student and earned an undergraduate degree from St. Edward’s University and a master’s degree from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom. In 2021, she graduated from the LBJ Women’s Campaign School at the University of Texas School of Public Affairs.

She grew up in South Austin, and she credits her parents, as well as her long affiliation with the Girl Scouts, for setting her up for success in life. Her father, a baker and restaurant worker, taught her determination and to work hard, and her mother taught her to read and instilled in her a lifelong love of learning. Stephanie attended Austin ISD schools and is a proud St. Elmo Mighty Mustang, Porter Panther and Crockett Cougar.

