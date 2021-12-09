Submit Release
Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti-State Effort to Stop Amend­ments that Ben­e­fit Sex Traffickers

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multi-state letter with other attorneys general objecting to the American Law Institute (ALI) proposed amendments to the Model Penal Code (MPC). If adopted, the amendments  would negatively affect human trafficking victims by reducing legal protections and reducing criminal liability for human traffickers. The amendments would also increase the risk that those purchasing sex or profiting from it could escape responsibility for their role in sex trafficking.  

In addition, ALI’s proposed amendments would remove sex offender registration requirements – which are intended to protect the public and especially children – from several felonies: sex trafficking, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, online enticement, sexual assaults not involving aggravated force, sexual assault of minors that are age 13 or older, and possession, distribution, or production of child pornography. 

“I have fought tirelessly to combat human trafficking and refuse to  watch ALI recklessly put victims, children, and those most vulnerable to sex crimes in danger by amending the Model Penal Code to the advantage of criminals,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “It is outrageous to allow this mishandling of justice, and I will continue to protect Texans from negligent proposals that seek to disrupt the safety of our community.”   

 

