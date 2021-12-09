Shawnee County judge recognized for judicial excellence

TOPEKA—The Kansas District Judges Association presented its Award for Judicial Excellence to Chief Judge Richard Anderson during a recent virtual statewide conference for judges.

Anderson serves in the 3rd Judicial District, which is Shawnee County.

Kim Cudney, chief judge of the 12th Judicial District and president of the Kansas District Judges Association, emphasized the leadership that Anderson has shown in the 3rd Judicial District.

“Chief Judge Anderson has exhibited leadership within the court system, particularly the reorganization of the 3rd Judicial District, that has proved efficient and beneficial for the courts, staff, and consumers of the judicial system in Shawnee County,” said Cudney.

Anderson helped reorganize how cases are assigned in Shawnee County District Court. With his help, the court adopted a departmental system where judges are assigned to cover specific areas. This system allowed the court to more efficiently handle its caseload.

Recently, Anderson led the court through challenges and changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to adapting many processes to be available online, he continued to find ways to increase efficiency.

“Recognition by my peers with this Judicial Excellence Award is a wonderful way to bring this phase of my legal career to a close,” said Anderson, who will retire December 11 after 23 years of service as a district judge. “I would not have been able to excel as a judge had it not been for the daily contributions of other judges, administrative assistants, clerk staff, court services officers, law clerks, court administrators, technology staff, and many others. I thank them all.”

Anderson was appointed to the bench in 1999 and was named chief judge in 2020. He graduated from Kearney State College with bachelor’s and master’s degrees and earned his law degree from Washburn University School of Law. Before becoming a judge, Anderson was a trial attorney in private practice with an emphasis in labor, employment, and construction law.

He has served as an adjunct professor at Washburn University and as a board member of the Kansas District Judges Association. He is a member of the Topeka and Kansas Bar Associations and has served on several bar association committees.

The Kansas District Judges Association Award for Judicial Excellence is presented to a member or former member of the Kansas judiciary who has served with integrity, dignity, and honor and has conscientiously performed his or her judicial duties so as to promote and elevate confidence and trust in the judicial branch.

Criteria for the award include: