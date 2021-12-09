The Power of Passion Tests the Boundaries of Tradition
Dennis W.C. Wong paints a clear picture of generational issues in Asian American communitiesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When an Asian American family deals with clashing beliefs, is the resulting fallout enough to destroy a relationship between two young lovers? This is the very heart of the story in Dennis W.C. Wong’s "The Power of Passion," available in your favorite bookstore now in multiple formats.
Eddie is a boy from a Chinese family that tries to stick to their practices brought over from the homeland. Flora is a girl who does not have the same traditions as Eddie’s family. The two are in love, against all the odds, and much to the frustration of Mrs. Kate, Eddie’s mother.
This is because Mrs. Kate is conservative in her actions, and traditional in her beliefs. She believes that her family needs to uphold the practices from the homeland, in order to maintain its dignity. However, some of these old practices do not mesh well with the customs of the US and are therefore disregarded by Eddie and Flora. This leads to many difficult confrontations between the young couple and the matriarch.
Although it’s difficult to say whether the situations in the novel are based on reality, Dennis Wong pulls deep from the Asian American experience in the writing of "The Power of Passion." Mrs. Kate is reminiscent of strong Asian mother figures in the US Asian American population, and the younger rebel is also common, especially in ultra-traditional families.
Wong accurately represents this unique version of racism and insensitivity within families and Asian American communities. Outsiders will learn plenty about specific relationship-related taboos in many Chinese American families, and members of those communities will recognize the characters as clear representations of themselves in spirit.
"The Power of Passion" was published earlier in 2021, and is available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle versions on Amazon and other bookstores.
Visit the author's website at www.denniswcwongauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
