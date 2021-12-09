Free, at-home kits available for quick, simple testing for lead in City of Benton Harbor drinking water

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 9, 2021 CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - State of Michigan and City of Benton Harbor officials are reminding residents that free, do-it-yourself kits are available to test the lead levels of their home drinking water as part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.

"If you haven't had your water quality tested, I suggest that you do," said Mary Singer, City of Benton Harbor resident. "The process couldn't have been any easier. It took me less than two minutes. I dropped it off at the testing site and in a couple weeks I received my results, along with my peace of mind."

At-home test kits contain two collection bottles with simple, step-by-step instructions on how to collect the water samples so that they are as accurate as possible. Kits are available during business hours at:

Benton Harbor City Manager's Office, 200 E. Wall Street

Abonmarche Consulting, 95 W. Main Street

To ensure accurate samples:

Do not run household water for at least six hours before the sample is taken (so that the water sits against any pipes or fixtures that might leach lead over time).

Do not run the tap water prior to the test and ensure you don't touch the inside of the cap or inside of the bottle.

Use a kitchen or bathroom faucet that is used for drinking for the test.

Remove or bypass any water filter or reverse osmosis system before testing the water.

Each homeowner will receive the results of their individual test. Test results above the Lead & Copper Rule Action level of 15 parts per billion will trigger a follow-up test and consultation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

These tests are designed to assist homeowners in assessing the presence of lead in their own drinking water, not to draw broader conclusions about the system as a whole. They are not included in any statutory or official analysis. Homeowner identity is kept confidential.

Distribution of free bottled water continues as residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

Community volunteers from the following organizations available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 11

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Sunday, Dec. 12

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 pm - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Dec. 13

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Dec. 14

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Dec. 8

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

Friday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city of Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:

The ongoing response in Benton Harbor includes the city, Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

MDHHS is engaging in a long-term effort to eliminate lead action level exceedances, educate communities on the effects of lead in drinking water, and remove lead service lines. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the replacement of lead service lines in Benton Harbor in 18 months and the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has provided just under $20 million to Benton Harbor to speed up their service line replacement timeline.

There is no cost to City of Benton Harbor residents for lead service line replacement. To assist with assuring the work can be completed as soon as possible, residents are encouraged to complete the Water Service Line Replacement Agreement available online. Contractors cannot begin work on any property without property owner authorization. Completed forms can be returned to Abonmarche, 95 West Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to bvasher@abonmarche.com.

These efforts also include recently approved funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

