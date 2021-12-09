National Diaper Bank Network Statement on the Child Tax Credit: Renew & Make Permanent this Commonsense Program
Millions of children have been lifted above the Federal Poverty Level because of the refundable Child Tax Credit. Congress must renew & make it permanent.
Investing in children and families is both the right thing and the smart thing to do.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum is available to comment on the Child Tax Credit. See NDBN’s statement on the credit below. Joanne was a social worker with the Yale Child Study Center when she realized that families could not afford basic hygiene products they needed to thrive. As there was no public assistance for this need, Joanne began distributing free diapers, an effort that led to the creation of NDBN, which comprises more than 300 basic needs banks making material basic necessities available around the country.
Joanne also wrote a book about the causes and effects of poverty in the US – as well as achievable policy steps to eradicate poverty here. The book is titled: Broke in America: Seeing, Understanding, and Ending US Poverty, which Jeff Sachs called “a road map to a better America.”
She is a frequent commentator on television, radio and opinion pages on child poverty. Joanne was named a Robert Wood Johnson Community Health Leader for her work.
Statement from the National Diaper Bank Network on the Child Tax Credit:
Millions of children have been lifted above the Federal Poverty Level because of the refundable Child Tax Credit. Congress should urgently renew and ultimately make permanent this commonsense program. Thanks to the CTC, more households can afford the building blocks to create healthy, sustainable environments where their children can thrive. The CTC is an investment in their future and in America’s.
The National Diaper Bank Network exists because one in three US families cannot afford the diapers they need to keep their children clean, dry and healthy. A combination of stagnant wages and federal policy that refuses to invest in families creates a cash desert in many households. People must choose between diapers and food; medicine and electricity; and so on. This hardship particularly damaging during infancy, when toxic stress due to poverty can impede development.
Our research shows that providing a material basic necessity like diapers keeps children happier and healthier, while also giving parents increased opportunities to attend work and school. Some families have been turned away at childcare centers because they could not afford to send their children with the daily supply of diapers required for their care. Our research in Connecticut shows that for every $1 investment in diaper distribution efforts, families realized a gain of $11, and state tax receipts rose. But a nonprofit network cannot begin to reach the 7 million poor and low-income families in this country with young children. The Child Tax Credit is an important step toward ending diaper need, as well as keeping the heat on and the refrigerator stocked. The beauty of the credit is that families can take responsibility for choosing to direct their resources to where they will do the most good.
Our work demonstrates that investing in children and families is both the right thing and the smart thing to do. We urge Congress to seize this priceless opportunity.
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential, including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org
