UCTIVV sets new benchmark for the HCM and Payroll Software Industry
PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCTIVV, a global payroll and HR suite has released their latest edition, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Predictive Algorithms to enable companies predict employees’ behaviours, analyse moods, job-role matching and more. The aim is to boost employee engagement, workforce productivity and efficiency.
UCTIVV Payroll and HR delivers efficiencies, improves control over all aspects of payroll operations, enforces best practices, and increases visibility into individual country activities. A single rules-based engine and scalable platform with an ever-growing list of country extensions which enable companies to produce multinational payrolls that fully comply with local requirements. The solution deployed across the African Continent has been designed to scale and grow with any organisation while adopting their roadmap. The flexible application will give companies the edge of putting their people first and managing their resources the modern way.
According to Jeekeshen Chinnappen, the Founder of UCTIVV, effective workforce management is among the main priority for businesses during the pandemic situation.
“The latest releases of UCTIVV aims to set the standard in the way employees are managed through predictive algorithms and artificial intelligence from mood analysis to behavioural patterns, ensuring a better engagement especially in today’s workplace where working remotely is on the rise.” - said Jeekeshen Chinnappen.
The current economic situation has pushed companies in streamlining their processes and shifting the traditional mindset towards automation. With remote workplaces becoming more common, resource management has become even more challenging for various sectors. UCTIVV aims to provide a platform for companies to have the visibility and data they need to create a positive work culture and keep control of their workforce in real-time.
For more information about UCTIVV, visit https://www.uctivv.com
Marketing Department
