New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That Might Be Millions

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma in New Jersey or their family please make compensation a priority and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.”
PATERSON , NEW JERSEY , USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in New Jersey or their immediate family please make financial compensation a priority and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about their compensation and a no obligation compensation claim analysis. Aside from being one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst also specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer.

"Because mesothelioma can be so hard on the person with this rare cancer-we are appealing to their family to involve themselves in their loved one's compensation process-to make certain they get properly compensated. To get the best possible compensation results it is vital the person with mesothelioma recall as much as possible about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the navy, or at work. It is this incredibly important information that will become the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 80-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed Veteran or person anywhere in New Jersey, including communities such as Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, or Trenton. https://NewJersey.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment option in New Jersey, the New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. The Rutgers University’s Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick: http://www.cinj.org/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Jersey include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing or industrial workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, mill workers, printers, welders, boiler technicians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

