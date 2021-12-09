Submit Release
Job Announcement - Deputy Clerk – Bismarck

Salary $46,140.00 Annually

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Unit 3 - Clerk of Court Office - Bismarck

Job Number 2021-U3-BIS-72-DC-U

Closing Continuous

General Summary or Purpose

Applicants who do not meet the minimum experience requirements may be considered at a training wage.   

If you would enjoy reviewing documents to determine conformity to court procedures and rules and are obsessed with details and accuracy, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Thrives in a highly structured, deadline oriented and fast-paced environment.

Enjoys applying many procedures and rules.

Pays strong attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Gives excellent customer service.

Easily adapts to changes.

Shows initiative and dependability.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma

Two years of experience and training within the district court, a law office or related legal setting.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3341303/administrative-assistant-deputy-clerk-of-district-court-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

