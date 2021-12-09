Calgary Tax Consultant, Cawston and Associates Discussion on upcoming CRA Enforcement Action.

Calgary Tax Consultants, Cawston and Associates has a combined 70 years of Canadian tax experience.

Have outstanding taxes owed to the Canada Revenue Agency? The CRA has said it is ready to start enforcement action again.

Get ready to see bank accounts frozen, wages garnished as the CRA ramps up enforcement action to collect unpaid taxes.” — Bill Cawston

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since March 2020 the Canada Revenue Agency has shifted it's guidelines from collecting unpaid taxes to handing out COVID benefits. This is about to change. Recently the CRA has updated their website to encourage all tax debtors to contact the CRA and set up payment arrangements. https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/about-canada-revenue-agency-cra/when-you-money-collections-cra/personal-debt.html.

Starting in late November the CRA has begun issuing 30 day notice letters. An inside source has told Cawston and Associates that tax debtors should prepare for legal action to start again in early January. This is going to include everything from threatening phone calls, wage garnishments, asset and bank account seizure. Those looking to avoid that kind of action need to contact the Canada Revenue Agency and set up payment arrangements.



According to Cawston and Associates website, they have “been involved in taxation for over 40 years. Our background includes audit representation, voluntary disclosures, collections, assessments, appeals, bankruptcy representation, and taxpayer relief. As a Calgary tax consultant, partner William Cawston spent 8 years at the Canada Revenue Agency. During this time, he was involved in auditing, collections, assessments, and eventually was promoted to Chief of Taxroll.”

Cawston and Associates has a history of handling complex tax issues with many cases resulting in their clients getting refunds instead of owing money to the CRA. They recommend that if you were subject to this lockout and the CRA penalized you for a late filing then you should seek advice from a qualified tax consultant. Cawston and Associates can be contacted at https://cawstontaxhelp.com/

