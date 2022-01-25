New York Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Plumber with Mesothelioma Anywhere in New York State to Take Compensation Seriously and Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Serious Results

If you are a current of former plumber who has mesothelioma anywhere in New York State or their immediate family please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — New York Mesothelioma Victims Center

BUFFALO , NEW YORK , USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you are a current of former plumber who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in New York State or their immediate family please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis from one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys as well as an in-depth explanation of how the compensation process works. Mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos." www.karstvonoiste.com/

A plumber working prior to 1982 in New York or any state they may have had daily exposure to asbestos in the following ways:

* Digging through wall insulation that contained asbestos in the hopes of locating a plumbing pipe leak.

* Repairing water pumps, or changing out valves, pipe gaskets, or flanges.

* Making repairs to a boiler or a home furnace.

The group says, "If a plumber with mesothelioma anywhere in the United States wants the best possible financial compensation it is vital-they can get specific about their various types of asbestos exposure. The more specific the information the better the financial compensation as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. Financial compensation for a plumber with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused on assisting former factory workers with mesothelioma in upstate New York, including the following communities: Buffalo, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Rome, or Poughkeepsie. https://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New York, the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Clinic:

* Columbia Presbyterian

* New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in financial compensation for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives, diagnosed victims of mesothelioma could live in any state, including New York State. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.