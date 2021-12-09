Financial Assistance Program Offered for Behavioral Health Professionals

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureaus for Behavioral Health and Public Health announced applications will be accepted for the Statewide Therapist Loan Repayment (STLR) Project, a financial assistance initiative for recent graduates who are master’s level social workers, counselors, and psychologists; child psychiatrists; and psychiatric nurse practitioners to increase capacity within West Virginia’s behavioral health workforce.

STLR applicants may apply for partial loan repayment for their educational expenses in exchange for a 2-year service obligation at an eligible workplace within West Virginia. Awards are dependent on documented educational loans and on funding availability, but are expected to exceed $20,000 per applicant.

Eligible candidates must be qualified to practice in West Virginia prior to beginning their service obligation and must agree to the terms and conditions of the STLR Project guidelines.

“West Virginia’s children and communities have faced incredible challenges resulting in emotional distress,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “The STLR Project focuses on growing West Virginia’s behavioral health workforce to ensure that individuals with mental health and substance use disorders can more easily access quality, evidence-based care from skilled providers. We are committed to supporting the treatment and recovery of individuals in our state.”

For more information and how to apply, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/BBH/data/STLR. Applications must be received by noon on December 30, 2021.