More about Scott Waters Selected as GDVS Employee of the Quarter

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service has selected Tommy “Scott” Waters as the Employee of the Quarter during Fall 2021.

Every quarter, GDVS employees are nominated by their supervisors in recognition of exceptional accomplishments. Nominees are recommended based on a review of their commitment to teamwork, customer service, communication skills, accountability, job knowledge, and performance.

As the Maintenance Supervisor for the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Tommy “Scott” Waters goes above and beyond to ensure the cemetery is a safe, respectful, and well-maintained space for Georgia’s veterans, their families, and his fellow GDVS employees.

Waters joined the GDVS in 2007. He is well known for his dependability, attention to detail, and creative approach to problem-solving. While he sets a high standard for the cemetery’s appearance, his coworkers note he always takes care of his team and is always the first to jump in to start difficult tasks.

The cemetery was recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and won an Operational Excellence award in 2018, due in part to Waters’s leadership and dedication to maintaining the cemetery to a shrine standard. Only four state veteran cemeteries earned the award in 2018.

His inventive thinking and impressive building skills led to the creation of a novel modification to turn an underused lawnmower into a grass trimmer around veterans’ headstones. The new trimmer allows GDVS cemetery staff to trim grass around more than 1,400 headstones more efficiently and comfortably.

The GDVS is proud to distinguish and celebrate Waters for the outstanding care he continues to provide to Georgia’s veterans and their families. He is an extraordinary member of the GDVS team and his selection as Employee of the Quarter is a well-deserved recognition of his accomplishments.

# # #

For more information on the content of this news release, please contact the GDVS Public Information Division at 404-656-5933 or [email protected].