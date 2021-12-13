Save the date for Blue Marble’s GeoTalks 2022 on January 26
GeoTalks 2022, a GIS and geodetic virtual conference, will feature three speakers presenting their work on environmental and climate research.
GeoTalks 2022 includes a great slate of speakers this year and, as always, we look forward to hearing user stories and sharing some updates on the great things we have in store for our products.”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new year, Blue Marble Geographics will host GeoTalks 2022, a free online conference for GIS professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. This educational event will feature guest speakers discussing their use of Blue Marble technologies in a variety of research projects, as well as Blue Marble experts highlighting new tools and relevant workflows in the company’s suite of geospatial applications.
— Patrick Cunningham, President & CEO of Blue Marble Geographics
A virtual event since 2019, GeoTalks serves as a flexible educational opportunity for GIS professionals, especially those interested in the Blue Marble technologies. For the 2022 edition of GeoTalks, presentations will focus on environmental and climate issues with several esteemed speakers sharing their experiences using Blue Marble programs in their research and analysis.
Larry Mayer, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping at the University of New Hampshire, will talk about his latest expedition to the Arctic and how he uses Global Mapper in his seafloor mapping work.
Brett Rhodes, a mine surveyor based in Australia, will walk through a Global Mapper terrain analysis project focusing on high-risk mining pits.
Paul Seaman, Ph.D., a geophysicist based in the United Kingdom, will share how he used Global Mapper in the study of submarine columns with the potential for rapid carbon sequestration at the Ikka Fjord in Greenland.
GeoTalks 2022 will also offer company news, new development updates, and workflow advice from the Blue Marble team. These sessions include an introduction to advanced analysis with Global Mapper Pro, an exploration of new development in Geographic Calculator and GeoCalc Online, tips and tricks from our Application Specialists, and much more.
“We are very excited about GeoTalks 2022,” stated Blue Marble CEO Patrick Cunningham. “The event includes a great slate of speakers this year and, as always, we look forward to hearing user stories and sharing some updates on the great things we have in store for our products.”
Hosted live on January 26th from 09:00 - 15:00 EST, attendees will have opportunities to ask questions and interact with speakers and hosts through the virtual webinar platform.
Register today to reserve your seat, receive email reminders, and after the event, view recordings of each session. For the full agenda and speaker information visit www.bluemarblegeo.com/geotalks-2022/.
###
ABOUT BLUE MARBLE GEOGRAPHICS: As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
Cintia Miranda
Blue Marble Geographics
+1 207-622-4622
cintiam@Bluemarblegeo.com