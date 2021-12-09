January 2021

A tumultuous year saw changes within our state and within the Public Service Commission; as we head into 2021, we wanted to take a moment to revisit some of the highlights of 2020 and outline how the agency has adapted to continue providing effective and accountable regulation of the state's public utilities.

March saw the Commission addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated impact on utilities in the state. At the Commission's March 18th meeting, we issued Order 2020-228 , which outlined the Commission's response to the pandemic and established waivers of regulations related to late payment charges and procedures for termination of service for all utilities under the agency's jurisdiction.

April brought the advent of mandatory ten-digit dialing for South Carolina following the installment of the 839 area code overlay. As South Carolina citizens acclimated to this change, the PSC was there to help consumers learn about the necessity of the code overlay and how it affects their dialing habits.

In June, PSC Commissioners elected Commissioner Justin Williams to his current role as Chairman and elected Commissioner Florence P. Belser to Vice Chair.

July brought the culmination of Docket No. 2019-281-S , involving Palmetto Utilities, Inc.'s request for an increase in wastewater rates after a series of public hearings earlier in the year. This case was covered extensively by the Post & Courier

In August, the PSC relaunched its consumer outreach platform, SC Utility Consumer, with a revamped website and outreach strategies. Through SC Utility Consumer, we are able to interact directly with consumers and provide them with money-saving tips and access to consumer education programs.

In September, the PSC welcomed four new Commissioners: Mike Caston, Delton Powers, Headen Thomas, and Carolee Williams. All four of these Commissioners have proven the depth of their knowledge and their adaptability as they immediately began participating in cases before the Commission.

We also said goodbye to outgoing Commissioners O'Neal Hamilton, Butch Howard, Randy Randall, and Swain Whitfield. The PSC would like to thank these four Commissioners for their tireless service to the agency and to the state of South Carolina.

November brought a new round of public hearings in Docket No. 2020-125-E, during which dozens of Dominion Energy consumers testified before the Commission. Over the course of the year, the Commission has pivoted to hosting these hearings as virtual events to ensure the safety of the public and of the agency's employees, and broadcasts these hearings to the public at large. These public hearings can be viewed here

th, the Public Service Commission of South Carolina held a public utility regulatory finance concepts seminar to introduce basic utility regulatory concepts. This seminar was hosted by National Regulatory Research Institute ’s Dr. Carl Pechman, and featured an introduction to the cost of equity, the regulatory compact, and how utilities structure themselves. On December 30, the