April 2021

At their Commission meeting on Wednesday, January 27th, the Public Service Commission issued Order No. 2021-64 , which established virtual public hearings in Docket Nos. 2020-265-E and 2020-264-E on April 21st, 2021. These two dockets both involve solar choice metering riders and rate schedules for Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress, so public hearings will be held jointly. If you’re interested in speaking at one of these virtual public hearings, here’s what you need to know: The hearing times are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21st. If you want to speak, you’ll need to register by emailing communications@psc.sc.gov or calling 803.896.1972 before 4:45 p.m. on April 20th. When you call or email, you’ll need to provide your name, the telephone number you want the Commission to call, and your physical address. On the day of the hearing, a representative of the Commission will call you when it’s your turn to speak. You’ll be called in the order in which you signed up. Once you’re on the line, the representative will connect you to the Commission’s call-in line, at which point you’ll pause to be sworn in and to give the court reporter your name, location, and status as a Duke customer. Once you’ve been sworn in, you can speak for up to three minutes and share your opinions with the Commission.