June 2021

The PSC is hiring for a full-time position of Program Manager III. Qualified applicants are encouraged to review the job expectations and apply at this link.

The application closes at 11:59 PM on 6/24/2021.

The Public Service Commission is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all applicants and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, including, but not limited, to lactation), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information.

