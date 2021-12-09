Submit Release
Real Ketones Announces Partnership with Covenant House

Real Ketones announced their partnership with Covenant House, supporting their charitable efforts.

We feel privileged to support this impactful organization. The decision to get involved was a simple one, fueled by our fundamental values of empowering people everywhere to reach their best life.”
— Rob Rogers, CEO
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Real Ketones is proud to officially announce their partnership with Covenant House, the largest primarily privately funded charity in the Americas helping homeless and trafficked youth. For the charity’s Cause Marketing efforts, Real Ketones is currently the largest monetary donor. “We feel privileged to support this impactful organization.” said CEO and co-founder Rob Rogers, “The decision to get involved was a simple one, fueled by our fundamental values of empowering people everywhere to reach their best life.”

Real Ketones products are unique in the wellness and biohacking space in that they are all natural and promote scientifically-proven positive outcomes for the body and mind. The company does everything it can to deliver the best, cleanest, and most effective supplements available anywhere. They pride themselves on enabling their community to take those crucial first steps toward achieving and maintaining better health, no matter where they may be in terms of their current wellness maintenance.

For almost 50 years, Covenant House has been a pillar of hope and positivity for one of the most vulnerable and at-risk groups in the United States, Canada and Latin America, serving over 1 million young people in the process. Their mission is to build a bridge to hope for young people facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. Their doors are open 24/7 in 31 cities across six countries and their high-quality programs are designed to empower young people to rise and overcome adversity, today and in the future. Real Ketones is honored to be a part of their work and looks forward to embarking on this important journey with them.

Find out more about the charity and all the ways you can help empower young people to rise and overcome adversity at covenanthouse.org. To learn how Real Ketones can help you reach your personal wellness goals, head to realketones.com.

