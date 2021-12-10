Vizzn Adds a Fifth New Feature to Its Construction Site Dispatch and Scheduling Software

Vizzn has launched a training platform for the users of its construction company dispatch and scheduling platform. Vizzn provides a dispatch tracking map that is recorded for later replay to help improve construction site delivery efficiencies.

This might be the single most impactful innovation we’ve ever implemented.” — Bill Borger

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizzn, the world's leading construction dispatch and scheduling software has recently recorded its fifth major update for 2021, the Vizzn University training platform. A quick recap of events for 2021 at Vizzn saw it build out its construction schedule software with, the Event Replay & Heat Map module added in March of 2021. The heat map module allowed live and recorded playback of equipment and materials deliveries to construction sites that had the direct benefit of optimizing transport costs for a construction company. Three months later, in June, the Vizzn team was busy adding the ability to add cost codes to dispatch requests, an agenda view calendar, and user notification preferences.

According to Statista, the projected market value of the building automation market worldwide between 2020 and 2023 is expected to grow from $223 billion US to hit $273 billion US. Vizzn is positioning itself to fit in to that number by catering to construction companies that want to improve their job site setups, their estimating capabilities, manage upcoming events across multiple construction sites, track site events in real time, and improve their use of equipment dollars.

