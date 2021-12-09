FWC: Governor Ron DeSantis’ Freedom First budget promotes natural resource restoration and supports Florida’s law enforcement officers

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis released his Freedom First budget recommendations to the Legislature for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The budget reaffirms Governor DeSantis’ commitment to high priority conservation items including red tide research and manatee rescue, and provides additional resources and support for law enforcement.

“Governor DeSantis continues to solidify the importance of our fish and wildlife resources,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Everyone wants what we have here in the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World, and we will continue to provide opportunities for residents and visitors because of the leadership of Governor DeSantis.”

“I want to thank Governor DeSantis for his unwavering support for Florida’s natural resources and we are proud of the conservation successes we are achieving under his leadership,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “Florida’s natural resources are abundant and we will continue to work hard to conserve and manage these great resources for future generations.”

Budget Highlights:

$5.2 million and 24 FTE positions for Additional Law Enforcement Resources.

$12.3 million for Law Enforcement Equipment and Operations.

$3.8 million for Manatee Care including $717,767 and 2 FTE positions for Enhanced Manatee Rescue and Mortality Response.

$750,000 for Coral Reef Recovery.

$3.2 million and 8 FTE positions for Land Additions and Land Use Planning Program.

$3 million for Restoration of Lakes, Rivers, and Springs.

$4 million for Expanding Mechanical Control for Invasive Plant Management.

$7.2 million for Increased Boating Access and Safety.

$9.9 million to Combat Invasive Species.

$4.2 million for Continued Red Tide Research.

