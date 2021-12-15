Kovels' Top 10 Holiday Gift Ideas for Collectors

Some of Kovels' holiday gift ideas: Bakelite bangle bracelets, glass paperweight, cast iron flower basket doorstop, and Hermes silk scarf

Kovels has 10 great gift ideas for collectors on holiday gift lists. And a bonus idea as well!

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antiques experts at Kovels.com have 10 great gift ideas—and one bonus idea—to make holiday gift-giving easier and more personal. (Shhhhh—don't tell until all the presents are opened!) Here are 10 ideas based on current buying trends and tried-and-true gifts.

1. Vintage jewelry is always appreciated. A Bakelite bracelet is one idea. Bakelite prices are less expensive this year and it’s coming back in fashion.

2. A cast iron doorstop. Practical and useful, it can be anything from a cute dog to a vase of flowers.

3. For an older friend or relative, find some 1950s or 1960s cookie cutters to remind them of the ones they used when they were younger or to create new memories. Look for metal cutters with handles or vibrantly colored plastic examples.

4. Card games are back! Look for an old deck of cards with interesting pictures, or interesting graphics on a vintage card game.

5. Woven tablecloth for holiday parties. If they are woven, they are less likely to need ironing.

6. Paperweight. They come in all sizes and prices with varied decorations by many notable makers.

7. Colorful glass flower vase from 1960s. Look for glass by Fenton, Fostoria or other makers.

8. Cut glass pickle dish. Cut glass is a bargain right now and it still looks good on the table, especially filled with holiday treats.

9. Vintage silk pictorial scarf.

10. Kovels’ favorite gift of all—Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2022. Kovels is offering it with a bookplate autographed author Terry Kovel herself, and the latest fakes booklet.

And now the bonus: Gift a membership to Kovels.com. Includes access to years of antiques and collectibles knowledge with over a million prices, and thousands of pictures and marks, as well as buying and selling expertise, readers’ questions and answers, and the monthly Kovels on Antiques & Collectibles newsletter with 47 years of archives.

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual “Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide,” now in its 54th edition, as well as dozens of leaflets, and three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird’s-eye view of the market with news, information and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers’ questions with answers, a marks dictionary, and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of “Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles” newsletter with 46 years of newsletter archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels’ free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.