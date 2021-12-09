NHGC Announces Agreements with Finance & Insurance Companies to Provide Key Services for Its Member Farmers & Growers
Agreement forms strategic partnership to benefit NHGC members nationally; strategy brings certainty and sound business focus for NHGC hemp farmers and growers
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the National Hemp Growers Cooperative™ joined with RainStar Capital Group™ and Rimler Consulting & Risk Management, LLC™ signed a set of Memoranda of Understanding between the NHGC and the two companies. These MOUs establish an historic strategic partnership between the NHGC and the two companies to offer a broad range of financial and insurance and risk management services to NHGC member hemp farmers and growers across the United States.
The NHGC is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, and has member farmers and growers throughout the United States.
RainStar Capital Group is a multi-strategy private equity firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that makes investments in consumer distressed debt portfolios, small business merchant cash advances, distressed mortgages, high growth companies and residential and commercial real estate. As a capital management and advisory firm RCG focuses on the growth of its portfolio acquisitions along with serving its portfolio companies and clients. RCG provides advisory debt capital through its multiple lending platforms with over 250 registered lenders for clients with commercial real estate, corporate finance, small business and equipment financing needs. Product lines include: Unsecured Lines of Credit, Revenue Based Lines of Credit, Revenue Based Advance, Merchant Cash Advance, Business Lines of Credit, Inventory Financing, Purchase Order Financing, Equipment Leasing, Accounts Receivables Factoring, CMBS loans, Agency loans, Bridge Financing, Hard Money and Commercial Contractor Credit Lines.
Rimler Consulting & Risk Management, LLC is a leader in the design of insurance products for emerging industries. Mr. Rimler has focused to the hemp industry for the past 3 years and can help farmers and industrial hemp businesses gain the right insurance protection. Gary Rimler has over 40 years’ experience as a trusted advisor and insurance broker having worked for multinational insurance brokers and regional insurance brokers. During the past 10 years, he has focused to creating niche specialty insurance programs in emerging markets. He is recognized for creative solutions in the Casualty and Property insurance world. He has designed many Workers’ Compensation, Commercial General and Product Liability, Excess Liability, Employment Practices Liability and Directors & Officers Liability programs.
“This is a tremendous step forward for the NHGC and its mission to help our farmers and growers to build wealth. By providing robust financial services and solid insurance coverages for our member farmers and growers, we build sustained growth for the NHGC’s membership. Our founding principle was to help the hemp farmer and grower, and this joint effort between us, RainStar, and Rimler demonstrates our commitment to the hemp farmer—to help them prosper and to build a solid foundation for this emerging industry”, said Nick Walter, Managing Partner, National Hemp Growers Cooperative.
The NHGC is a national cooperative of hemp farmers and growers. Its mission is to provide services to its members that help bolster the success of the individual members and their businesses through connecting members to end-users of hemp. The goal is to build wealth for the members of the cooperative and to strengthen the emerging industrial hemp sector.
“On behalf of the entire RainStar Capital Group team, I would like to express how excited we all are for the launch of our partnership with the members of the National Hemp Growers Co-Op. We look forward to assisting each member with their capital needs, be it for purchase of land, purchase or lease of equipment and/or working capital”, said Steve Brunson, Managing Director, RainStar Capital Group.
“Rimler is excited to support NHCG and its members addressing the needs for insurance and risk management solutions,” said Gary Rimler.
The long-term strategic goal is to bring certainty, stability, and growth to the industrial hemp sector and to assist NHGC members in building their business and helping them guard against risk. Beginning in January 2022, the NHGC will begin a marketing campaign to promote and brand the financial and insurance services being offered by the Cooperative, Rainstar Capital Group, and Rimler Consulting & Risk Management, LLC throughout the United States in preparation for the 2022 growing season.
