Management Committee approves Comprehensive Program for reconstruction and re-equipment of process control systems up to 2027

The Gazprom Management Committee approved the 2022–2026 Comprehensive Target Program for the reconstruction and re-equipment of automated process control systems at the facilities of Gazprom.

The Program aims to further improve the level of automation and the quality of management of production and technological processes at the Group's enterprises. This significantly contributes to the continued reliability of Russia's Unified Gas Supply System.

The document envisages, inter alia, further furnishing of gas transmission, distribution, production and processing capacities with state-of-the-art telemechanic systems and automated control systems. It is also planned to reconstruct and upgrade the existing control systems so as to expand their functional capabilities.

It was noted that the automation equipment that will be installed at the gas transmission, underground storage and production facilities has been developed and produced by Russian enterprises.

A promising area of work is the implementation of advanced technologies. The current projects involve, among other things, the creation of digital platforms with the purpose of increasing the efficiency of production processes.

The relevant units were instructed to use the program as the basis for proposals on the drawing up of Gazprom's annual and medium-term investment programs as concerns the reconstruction and re-equipment of the automated process control systems at the facilities of the Company.

Background

The Comprehensive Target Program for 2017–2021 is currently in effect at Gazprom.

The Program has ensured a high level of automation and reliable functioning of Gazprom's process facilities.

 

