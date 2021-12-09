Man Saved From Suicide With CBD Derivative Delta-8
Man Saved From Suicide With CBD Derivative Delta-8
"I have no choice," said Brian Bautista. He was on the verge of ending his life. As far as he knew, there was no going back. He had only a few hours left before he would finally carry out his plans.
For years, Brian had been plagued by despair and suicidal ideation. He had attempted a variety of treatments, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and numerous prescription anti-depressants. While he experimented with medical marijuana, he discovered that he was prone to the anxiety and paranoia-inducing effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
A delta 8 disposable vape pen was enthusiastically given to him by his brother Anthony Bautista, the founder and CEO of Pure CBD Vapors. "My brother told me to try this, but I was skeptical. I've tried his CBD in the past, and while it helped me a little bit, it just didn't touch the depression. I knew this was said to be stronger, but I just didn't expect it to work," said Brian Bautista.
After Brian took his first few hits of delta 8, his life suddenly started to turn around. "I'm a completely different person now. My anxiety and depression finally lifted after years of despair. If this didn't work, I would have been gone," Brian told us. His suicide ideation came to a halt, and his plans disappeared.
Delta-8 THC, one of the most important cannabinoids, is often taken for granted. With mild psychoactive effects that are less powerful than delta-9 THC, it is known for its recreational appeal. However, it also delivers a relaxing and elevating experience.
This cannabinoid’s ability to affect the cannabinoid receptors that regulate neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine has been proven to have distinct effects on mood. When delta 8 first came on the market, Pure CBD Vapors was eager to see how it would help their customers. "We've had raving reviews from our customers, but I never expected that delta 8 would help my brother the way it has," Anthony Bautista said.
One of Bautista's favorites among delta 8 devotees, is the Diamond Disposable Vape Pen. For those who don't prefer vaping, he often recommends tinctures containing delta 8 or delta 8 infused gummies which can be slower acting but equally as powerful.
Despite the fact that Pure CBD Vapors will never claim that delta 8 can properly treat an individual's depression, this anecdote demonstrates the power of this unique cannabinoid. However, these statements have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As of yet, the FDA has not authorized delta 8 for treating any ailment. Do not rely on these remarks as a substitute for advice from a health care expert or as a means of diagnosing or treating any condition.
