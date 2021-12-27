Jones-Hamilton Co. Announces Tim Poure as New President/CEO
Tim Poure has been named Jones-Hamilton Co.’s President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 25, 2021, succeeding Bernard Murphy.
"Given Tim's broad experience for nearly 30 years in the chemical industry, he is a great fit to lead Jones-Hamilton Co." "WALBRIDGE, OH, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Poure has been named Jones-Hamilton Co.'s President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 25, 2021, succeeding Bernard Murphy who is retiring at the close of 2021. Jones-Hamilton Co. is a U.S.-based chemical manufacturer of sodium bisulfate and hydrochloric acid.
— Bernard Murphy
Poure has a 30-year history in the chemicals industry, serving in sales, operations and management roles, including President for GAC MidAmerica, which was acquired by General Chemical, and President of SFC Color Solutions. Most recently, he served as a consultant for Remuriate Technologies, a company focused on regenerating acidic solutions for use in steel pickling. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Eastern Michigan University.
"Given Tim’s broad experience for nearly 30 years in the chemical industry, he is a great fit to lead Jones-Hamilton Co.," said retiring company president, Murphy.
Poure will lead Jones-Hamilton Co. from the company’s headquarters in Walbridge, OH.
Jones-Hamilton Co. is a U.S.-based chemical manufacturer of sodium bisulfate and hydrochloric acid. The company operates across a diverse industry group to deliver products that fulfill the unique demands of various applications, including animal agriculture, animal nutritional health, cleaning compounds, food ingredients, food processing, metal finishing, pools and spas, and multiple technical grade applications such as leather tanning, water treatments and soil remediation. The company has been employee owned since 1984 and has grown substantially through a management approach that focuses on diversification, stewardship, employee engagement and strategically located facilities. Jones-Hamilton Co. has two manufacturing facilities located in Walbridge, Ohio and Richburg, South Carolina. The company's sales and technical teams are located across the United States to better support the diverse client base.
As a manufacturer of HCl, the company's focus on safety includes value-added customer presentations and HCl site safety review services. Backed by more than 60 years of expertise in HCl production and handling, and a commitment to Responsible Care, the Jones-Hamilton team delivers up-to-date information on HCl and new ideas to bolster safe handling, transfer and storage processes.
Cherie Lasota
Written Solutions
+1 678-908-7076
email us here