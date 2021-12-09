Online HACCP Training In Spanish and French
eHACCP.org an online HACCP training and certification platform has published industry-specific HACCP courses in multiple languages including Spanish and French.
We’re translating our courses into as many languages that support our business model. We are determined to invest in the growth of our food safety course library both in titles and translations.””HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses have experienced a growth in cultural diversity like never before, and to support this trend and to provide language-specific training to individuals to help them achieve the best opportunity for achieving the highest results when training on learning objectives.
— Stephen Sockett
Current trends indicate that companies are relying more and more on online learning to solve their training and certification needs. The same trends indicate that customized online learning yields far better results in terms of knowledge acquisition.
To this end, eHACCP.org is responding aggressively to meet the demand for such customized learning. In line with publishing in multiple languages, eHACCP.org has been developing food safety courses tailored to particular industries such as Food Processing and Manufacturing, Meat and Poultry, Fresh Produce, Retail and Ready-To-Eat, Supply and Distribution, Seafood, etc.
The courses are extremely user-friendly, narrated, 18 hours in length, accredited by the International HACCP Alliance, and examinable. Once completed students receive a hard copy certificate with the IHA goldenseal. They are hosted on a Moodle-based LMS and are kept current to new regulations and guidelines as well as to the technological requirements.
eHACCP.org’s platform is set up to enroll individual user and corporate accounts. Companies that enroll 5 people or more are eligible for a 20% discount.
To date, eHACCP has published its HACCP courses in English, Spanish and French. The next round of translation and publication will be in Hindi and Egyptian Arabic. They should be ready by the beginning of the 2nd quarter of 2022.
eHACCP.org is an online food safety training platform offering paid-for and free courses and other resources. They are open 24 hours a day all year long and will answer phone calls and emails. Customer support is exceptional as the reviews indicate. Support is in Spanish, English, and French.
Stephen Sockett
eHACCP
+1 613-307-8988
email us here
Demonstration of Curso Certificado APPCC para Manipuladores y Fabricantes de Alimentos