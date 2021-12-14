Glide Health and Unlimited Systems Partner to Deliver Next Generation Integrated Revenue Cycle Solutions for Oncology

Cancer care providers like Oncology Consultants, PA in Houston are improving revenue cycle with integrated API solutions from Glide Health & Unlimited Systems.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glide Health, the healthcare intelligence platform, and Unlimited Systems, the leader in revenue cycle software for specialty health, announced the launch of an integrated solution that reduces payer denials and improves financial performance by providing real time intelligence to support business office workflow. The Glide Health API Platform augments Unlimited’s revenue cycle features with machine learning-based intelligence to predict denials and identify missed and underbilled charges.

“At Glide Health, we understand the complexities of oncology billing and are excited to work with an industry leader like Unlimited Systems and an innovative practice like Oncology Consultants.” said Dan Lodder Co-Founder and CEO of Glide Health. “We know that ensuring claim integrity prior to submission is important to drive optimal financial performance. The integration between the Glide Health API platform and Unlimited Systems is real time and in the existing workflow, providing critical information when it’s needed.”

“We are excited to connect to the Glide Health platform” said Brian Gockerman, CEO of Unlimited Systems. “Providing solutions that help clients achieve peak financial performance is our top priority at Unlimited Systems. Integration with Glide Health is another example of our commitment to those customers”.

“The integrated solution from Glide Health and Unlimited Systems provides our staff real-time information to prevent denials and improve charge capture” said Alti Rahman, Practice Administrator at Oncology Consultants. “The teams at Glide Health and Unlimited Systems really understand oncology billing and have created an innovative approach in the market.”

The Glide Health API Platform will continue to expand as new capabilities are developed and is available to Unlimited Systems customers through a real-time integration.

About Glide Health

Glide Health provides a comprehensive health intelligence platform that delivers revenue and cash optimization for healthcare organizations. The Glide Health API Platform helps healthcare providers reduce denials, prevent under-billed & missed charges, predict documentation & prior authorization requirements, and automate workflows with timely interventions in the front office, during pathway planning and the back office. To learn more about Glide Health, visit glidehealth.com

About Unlimited Systems

Unlimited Systems is a software development company focused on financial management solutions for specialty healthcare. Thousands of medical providers already utilize Unlimited’s products to effectively drive their front office and revenue cycle operations and better support patient care. Unlimited Systems is committed to ensuring that specialty healthcare providers thrive in a dynamic reimbursement environment.

About Oncology Consultants

Oncology Consultants has been a premier adult medical oncology and hematology practice in Houston, Texas for over 37 years, established since 1982. Our healthcare team is committed to provide state of the art cancer treatment in a caring environment as we continue to expand our oncology services in Texas.