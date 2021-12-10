Kovels’ 2022 Price Guide Featured on Cover of Antiques Publication

Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles and author, Terry Kovel

Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2022 and author, Terry Kovel, are lauded in the cover story of the latest Antique Trader magazine.

In world once populated by a slew of annual price guides, Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles endures, a surviving 632-page Titan of Print surrounded by the relentless click of digital challengers.” — Antique Trader

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2022, the all-new 54th edition, has the featured spot on the cover of the December issue of Antique Trader magazine. The cover story details the history, endurance and importance of the Kovels’ annual price guides, published since 1953, and hails it as the remaining up-to-date source of current prices still printed each year.

The article features the “indomitable 93-year-old” Terry Kovel in her library surrounded by 20,000 books on advertising, furniture, glass, porcelain, pottery, Mid-Century Modern design, toys — everything from A-Z in the world of antiques and collectibles. It also includes comments from her daughter, Kim Kovel, who shares a byline on the annual price guide. And sample pages are pictured with price listings and illustrations to give readers an idea of the content inside.

Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide 2022 has 632 pages that includes 12,500 listings, more than 3,000 full-color photographs, and a beautiful, illustrated special section, “Collecting Trends: Twentieth Century American Studio Jewelry.” The book is available on the Kovels’ website, Kovels.com, as well as at local bookstores and would make a great present for collectors or lovers of antiques. What better way to prepare for a 2022 filled with visits to flea markets, antique shows and events than to be armed with a lauded resource on antiques and collectibles to help antiques hunters find out what it is and what it is worth?

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual “Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide,” now in its 54th edition, as well as dozens of leaflets, and three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird’s-eye view of the market with news, information and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers’ questions with answers, a marks dictionary, and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of “Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles” newsletter with 47 years of newsletter archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels’ free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.