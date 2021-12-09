Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 6:25 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside the suspect approached the victim, an employee, with his hand in his pocket and demanded US currency from the victim. The suspect took the US currency and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding units.

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 34 year-old Emmanuel Southerland, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

