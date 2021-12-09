The Outdoor living trend for residential backyards in Calgary continues to be strong looking into 2022.

An example of landscape design in Calgary - patios are very popular in the city.

When choosing a landscape designer in Calgary , make sure they walk you through the whole process in turning your home into the natures retreat that you have always been looking for.” — Sarah De Michele

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Oasis Developments continues to be an industry leader in the Calgary landscape industry by staying current with the new trends. According to IBIS Word, Canadian spending on landscaping services and goods is expected to come in at $13.3 billion, this represents a 10 per cent increase from 2020.

For Calgary landscaping companies, the industry has seen many new and innovative products over the last few years. Manufacturers such as Techo Bloc keep pushing the envelope with cutting edge products that essentially bring indoor design styles from tile to paving stone. You can have a concrete paver that looks like old barn wood all the way to a textured tile look that is made for our climate in Calgary. The pandemic reignited the need for great outdoor entertaining spaces. As the longing for vacations drags on, people seem to want to incorporate “Resort style” elements into their Calgary backyards such as; separate areas for entertaining like a main patio with outdoor kitchens and a dining space with a separate patio for a fire pit either wood burning or natural gas for sipping wine with friends. Pergolas with infrared heaters are becoming more popular to extend our Calgary outdoor season.

