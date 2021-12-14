Spotlight Formal Wear in Omaha is Having A Grand Reopening During January '22 with New Lines of Wedding Dresses
Spotlight Formal Wear is having a grand reopening in January of 2022. It promises to be a huge event with new lines of wedding dresses.
We make buying a wedding dress an enjoyable experience”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family-owned Spotlight Formal Wear is reopening its doors in the New Year to the delight of Omaha couples who are looking for the wedding of their dreams.
— Robbin Harris
"We're so excited about the grand reopening and a new year ahead," said Robbin Harris, owner of Spotlight Formal Wear.
Spotlight Formal Wear offers customized service to help you find your perfect wedding dress. Visit this boutique located less than 3 miles east of Shadow Ridge Country Club and only six miles southwest of Boys Town. Come and see the newest selections of wedding dresses from the new 2022 collection.
Spotlight Formal Wear's famous Omaha wedding dresses are back!
No more searching for the best dresses online for a customer’s upcoming special event. Head over to 2545 S 174th Plaza in the Lakeside shopping area to try on the dress of your dreams in person.
The design team has revamped the wedding gown lineup so that every bride-to-be can find the dress that perfectly matches their figure and personality.
"We make buying a wedding dress an enjoyable experience," Robbin went on to say.
The professionals at SFW guide the bride along every step of her bridal journey to help turn her vision into reality and help create a memorable experience!
SFW helps customers experience the thrill and fun of finding the wedding dress of their dreams in the best boutique in Omaha.
Get a private assistant to help you choose the perfect bridesmaid dresses!
In addition to a wide choice of styles at very competitive prices, customers of SFW will benefit from their unique know-how in the selection of your bridesmaid dresses to highlight someone's beauty.
Omaha wedding dresses are back and looking beautiful! Once a customer has chosen their look, dress, or outfit, they can continue the preparation of their wedding or formal event in complete serenity. With alterations available, you can get your dress to fit just right. For more information on customization, please book an appointment on Sunday from 3-6 PM or Wednesday from 5-7 PM.
An extensive collection of high-quality formal dresses
Spotlight Formal Wear offers a collection of wedding dresses, bridesmaid's dresses, prom and homecoming dresses, as well as tuxedos. SFW has hand selected styles, a full spectrum of sizes, and packages and accessories to complete your vision.
The formal dresses are crafted by talented designers and are suitable for all occasions. There are sleek dresses with sewn-in cut-outs, romantic retro lace dresses, flowing chiffon or princess tulle dresses, and much more. Their customers will find the piece that checks all the right boxes.
Whether it's for a wedding, a prom, or a banquet, the customer can be sure that a consultation with a stylist at SFW will allow them to find the perfect dress or tuxedo.
See you in January 2022 to discover the best selection of wedding, formal dresses, and tuxedos.
Robbin Harris
Spotlight Formal Wear
+1 402-334-6808
email us here