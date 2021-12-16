Submit Release
Dynamic Resources, Inc. becomes employee-owned.

We were both excited and nervous to become an ESOP but Atlantic made everything seamless. We can’t thank them enough for making this a reality as it will forever change the trajectory of the business.”
— Evan Giniger, President of Dynamic Resources, Inc.
PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Resources, Inc. (Dynamic or the Company) is pleased to announce the transition to employee ownership by becoming a 49% employee-owned company through the sale of stock to a newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as independent financial advisor to the trustee of the ESOP.

With over 120 employees located in seven locations on three continents, Dynamic is truly the first global brand and retail services provider. The Company partners with leading brands to execute brand vision by designing, installing and maintaining physical retail spaces. For over 25 years, Dynamic has developed innovative retail execution strategies, technologies, and in-store experiences to support some of the world's most recognized brands.

Sandra Smith of Atlantic noted, "We are thrilled to be a part of creating employee ownership for Dynamic and excited for the new employee owners. We can't wait to see the great things they will do for the Company as they lead it through its next chapter."

Founded in 1968, Atlantic is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies.

Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for Dynamic Resources, Inc.

