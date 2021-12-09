Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,507 in the last 365 days.

Bismarck elementary students attend town hall at Capitol

 

On Dec. 7, third grade students from Centennial and Liberty elementary schools in Bismarck attended a town hall moderated by Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken with a panel that featured Senator Dick Dever, Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, and Chief Justice Jon Jensen. The event was organized by Beth Kocis, a third grade teacher at Centennial, and was held in the North Dakota Senate chamber at the State Capitol.

The town hall was attended by 128 students as well as being live streamed to many other classrooms and parents in Bismarck. The panelists answered questions asked by the students. The event included the Century High School Spirit of ‘76 Band and a combined choir from Century High School and Centennial Elementary.

Here are two links to videos of the town hall:

This video recording was made courtesy of Cody Malloy and team at the Capitol and can be downloaded:

https://apps.nd.gov/itd/filetransfer/downloadByInvitation.htm?id=1-fb02b93e5552837f408ee3c5e1ef1620

This video recording was made by Centennial's Alexis Joseph in WeVideo Format, which is accessible for viewing by anyone without downloading:

https://www.wevideo.com/view/2483473905

You just read:

Bismarck elementary students attend town hall at Capitol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.