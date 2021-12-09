Bismarck elementary students attend town hall at Capitol

On Dec. 7, third grade students from Centennial and Liberty elementary schools in Bismarck attended a town hall moderated by Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken with a panel that featured Senator Dick Dever, Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, and Chief Justice Jon Jensen. The event was organized by Beth Kocis, a third grade teacher at Centennial, and was held in the North Dakota Senate chamber at the State Capitol.

The town hall was attended by 128 students as well as being live streamed to many other classrooms and parents in Bismarck. The panelists answered questions asked by the students. The event included the Century High School Spirit of ‘76 Band and a combined choir from Century High School and Centennial Elementary.

Here are two links to videos of the town hall:

This video recording was made courtesy of Cody Malloy and team at the Capitol and can be downloaded:

https://apps.nd.gov/itd/filetransfer/downloadByInvitation.htm?id=1-fb02b93e5552837f408ee3c5e1ef1620

This video recording was made by Centennial's Alexis Joseph in WeVideo Format, which is accessible for viewing by anyone without downloading:

https://www.wevideo.com/view/2483473905