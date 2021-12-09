The GRMA (Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance) Partners with IPA (International Probiotics Association)
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) announced a new partnership with industry leader International Probiotics Association (IPA). Together, the GRMA and IPA will establish a Probiotics Working group set to harmonize GMP requirements for probiotic dietary supplements.
George Paraskevakos, IPA Executive Director, shares, “Harmonized certification for probiotics is much needed. Probiotics are a unique category and need to be treated as such when they are being manufactured as finished products. Increasing quality standards through a certification program will ensure consumers and healthcare professionals have access to probiotic products that have been manufactured with high quality standards and deliver benefits.”
Heralded as the unified “Global Voice of Probiotics®,” the IPA mission is to promote the safe and efficacious use of probiotics. IPA is an industry leader and represents a global group of over 110 companies from over 30 countries around the world.
GRMA shares a similar mission and passion. They are dedicated to ensuring that consumers have access to safe, quality products across health and wellness categories. To do this, they collaborate with key industry leaders to develop and advance safety standards.
Due to the unique challenges facing probiotics, certain GMP elements have a heightened impact on key product attributes, including shelf life, stability, and efficacy. The new Working Group will be focused on addressing these challenges by evaluating the requirements within both the IPA Manufacturing Guideline and the NSF/ANSI 455-2 standard for dietary supplements. The primary goal of this collaboration is to have a harmonized set of GMP requirements under the GRMA certification program and help reduce audit tourism.
“A harmonized approach not only will ensure quality but also remove confusion in the market which will help consumers make informed decisions when choosing quality probiotics, said Paraskevakos.”
“Providing a consistent set of manufacturing practices and requirements enables the consumer, manufacturer, and retailer to all win,” stated Allyn Shultis, Executive Director of the GRMA. “We are really excited to launch the new working group focused on harmonizing the IPA GMP requirements with the publicly accredited consensus standard, 455-2, for dietary supplements.”
The GRMA and IPA are excited to work together on one simplified set of expectations for this segment and are expecting to release the initial charter later this month. All qualified and interested parties will be able to apply through https://grmalliance.org/committees/.
To learn more about the GRMA and IPA, visit https://grmalliance.org/ and https://internationalprobiotics.org/.
About IPA: The International Probiotics Association (IPA) is a global non-profit organization bringing together through its membership, the probiotic sector’s stakeholders including but not limited to academia, scientists, health care professionals, consumers, industry and regulators. The IPA’s mission is to promote the safe and efficacious use of probiotics throughout the world. Holding NGO status before Codex Alimentarius, the IPA is also recognized as the unified Global Voice of Probiotics® around the world. To learn more about IPA, visit https://internationalprobiotics.org/.
About the GRMA: The GRMA is a member-based non-profit organization. They are made up mostly of retailers, manufacturers, trade associations, and certification bodies. They are dedicated to advancing global quality and safety standards. They focus on several non-food industries, including dietary supplements, over-the-counter drug products, and cosmetics/personal care products. To learn more, visit https://grmalliance.org/ or contact Allyn Shultis at (610) 945-1797 or ashultis@grmalliance.org.
