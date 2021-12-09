Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,510 in the last 365 days.

Mountrail County Working Towards Addressing Auditor Concerns

An audit report of Mountrail County has found significant improvements from the prior audit, however six areas of concern were found in the most recent audit report.

The areas of concern included:

  • The 2020 budget for estimated cash did not align with supporting documentation.
  • The 2020 budgeted cash reserve for two different funds was more than allowed by state law.
  • The 2020 budget did not include all content required by state law.

Mountrail County has developed a corrective action plan to address the issues identified.

“We appreciate the work the team at Mountrail County is doing to address the areas of concern our audit team identified,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “By working together, we can best serve the citizens of North Dakota.”

The complete audit report can be found here

You just read:

Mountrail County Working Towards Addressing Auditor Concerns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.