Mountrail County Working Towards Addressing Auditor Concerns

An audit report of Mountrail County has found significant improvements from the prior audit, however six areas of concern were found in the most recent audit report.

The areas of concern included:

The 2020 budget for estimated cash did not align with supporting documentation.

The 2020 budgeted cash reserve for two different funds was more than allowed by state law.

The 2020 budget did not include all content required by state law.

Mountrail County has developed a corrective action plan to address the issues identified.

“We appreciate the work the team at Mountrail County is doing to address the areas of concern our audit team identified,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “By working together, we can best serve the citizens of North Dakota.”

The complete audit report can be found here.