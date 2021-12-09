Gov. Wolf, Legislative Leaders Encourage Pennsylvanians to Enroll in Affordable, Comprehensive Health Insurance

Visit Pennie.com by Jan.15 to ensure 2022 health care coverage

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by legislative leaders at Family Practice and Counseling Network in Philadelphia to highlight the Wolf Administration’s efforts to ensure health care is affordable and accessible for all Pennsylvanians. Participants encouraged Pennsylvanians to utilize the commonwealth’s state-based health insurance marketplace, Pennie, when needing health insurance during the open enrollment period through January 15, 2022.

“Pennie is the one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians’ health care needs,” Gov. Wolf said. “With Pennie, Pennsylvanians have access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop, and enroll in health coverage including access to people who can help them right in their community. Pennie also provides financial assistance for those who qualify, which means health care coverage is more affordable for Pennsylvanians. Now, more Pennsylvanians can access the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives.”

In July 2019, Gov. Wolf signed legislation establishing the state-based marketplace. Pennie replaces healthcare.gov as Pennsylvania’s official destination for shopping for quality health insurance plans and the only source for financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care. Currently there are nearly 344,000 Pennie customers throughout the commonwealth.

Gov. Wolf was joined by House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman, Pennie Executive Director Zachary W. Sherman, Senate ​Health and Human Services Chair Senator Art Haywood and Executive Director of Family Practice and Counseling Network Erica Nichols.

“In two years, Pennie has helped tens of thousands of Philadelphians find health coverage that meets their needs at a price they can afford,” Leader McClinton, D-Phila/Delaware, said. “We know that access to health care has never been more important, and it isn’t too late to explore the options during this year’s open enrollment period.”

“We are incredibly lucky to have the Pennie statewide healthcare exchange here in Pennsylvania,” said Senator Anthony H. Williams. “The Affordable Care Act at the federal level was an excellent jumping off point to make sure the millions of people previously barred from affordable health care coverage could now afford the insurance they need. However, creating our own healthcare exchange in Pennsylvania gives individuals and families across the commonwealth access to even more affordable options for healthcare coverage, and I encourage anyone who still needs healthcare coverage to visit pennie.com today.”

“Pennie.com is the place where Pennsylvanians can shop for coverage, access financial assistance, and know that every plan is comprehensive,” said Commissioner Altman. “We have heard from consumers who were looking for comprehensive health insurance who were misdirected to other types of insurance. Pennsylvanians can rest assured that you can trust Pennie, and that the Insurance Department is here to assist any individual who was misled about their insurance.”

“If cost or confusion is preventing you from enrolling through pennie.com, know that the American Rescue Plan is providing never-before-seen savings to help fit a high-quality health insurance plan into your monthly budget,” said Executive Director Sherman. “Pennie also has online tools and an entire team of certified professionals to get you from confused to covered.Enroll before December 15 for coverage that starts on New Year’s Day. Go to pennie.com or call 1-844-844-8040 to start the process today.”

“In these challenging times, having quality and affordable health care is more important than ever,” said Sen. Haywood. “Through Pennie, no cost plans are available. Sign up today​.”

In addition to Pennie, Gov. Wolf expanded Medicaid in 2015, ensuring more Pennsylvanians have access to Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania. Today, more than 3.3 million Pennsylvanians are covered by Medical Assistance including almost 1 million people through the expansion. By expanding access to health care, the commonwealth realized the lowest uninsured rate in Pennsylvania history during the Wolf Administration and insurance rates are now the most stable year over year that they’ve ever been.

“We’re all better off when affordable health care is accessible to all,” said Gov. Wolf. “There’s more we need to do to ensure health equity in the commonwealth and my administration will continue to fight for true equity but expanding access to health care through Medicaid and ensuring affordable coverage is available through Pennie are both important steps. I encourage all Pennsylvanians who need health insurance coverage to go to www.pennie.com to explore your options. Open Enrollment begins today, and the Pennie team is standing by to serve you.”

Individuals should visit www.pennie.com to learn more about Pennie or call Pennie customer care at 1-844-844-8040.